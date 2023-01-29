Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

