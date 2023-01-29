Meridian (MRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, January 30th.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Meridian Price Performance
MRBK stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
