Meridian (MRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, January 30th.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRBK stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

