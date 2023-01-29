MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $195.07

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.07 and traded as high as $209.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

