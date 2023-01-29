MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $32.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,221.27. The company had a trading volume of 702,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

