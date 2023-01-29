MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.40 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.