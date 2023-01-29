Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $509,235.65

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $25.02 or 0.00106833 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $509,235.65 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

