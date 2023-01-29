Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance
MHNC stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden Holdings North America (MHNC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.