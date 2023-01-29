Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55.78 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $55.78 million and $36,551.92 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00216592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001751 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,100.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

