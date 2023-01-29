Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.