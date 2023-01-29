LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.