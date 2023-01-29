Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

