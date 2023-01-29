Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,910,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 27,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,963,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.