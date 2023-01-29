Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $58.45 million and $7.51 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

