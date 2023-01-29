LooksRare 1-Day Volume Hits $4.38 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $96.92 million and $4.38 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

