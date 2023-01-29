Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $408.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $408.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.