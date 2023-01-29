Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $512.00 at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.56.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.