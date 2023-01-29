Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $532.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $542.00 to $532.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.56. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

