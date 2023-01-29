Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 71.7% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 286.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 68.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.1 %

Lithia Motors Profile

NYSE:LAD opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

