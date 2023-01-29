Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $369.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $369.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,563,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,526,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385608 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
