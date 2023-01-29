Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $408,349.37 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Liquity has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $408,349.37 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28243796 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00571097 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,553,971 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

