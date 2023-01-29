Liquity Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $63.53 million and approximately $405,780.20 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,551,953 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

