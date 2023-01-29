LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 59.1% in January

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.