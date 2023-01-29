Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Life & Banc Split stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.69. Life & Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.76.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

