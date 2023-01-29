Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Life & Banc Split stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.69. Life & Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.76.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
