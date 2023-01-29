Leslie Tari Sells 11,814 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) insider Leslie Tari sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $14,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

