Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $95,415,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

