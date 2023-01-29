Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.
Shares of LEGN opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
