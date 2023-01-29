Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

LCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.