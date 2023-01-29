L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.61 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE LHX opened at $212.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

