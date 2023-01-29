Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.59 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Kujira has a total market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $146,697.62 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00403417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,696.38 or 0.28316919 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00573622 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,905,575 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, "Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s). More information can be found at https://kujira.app/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

