Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.10 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,930,214 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

