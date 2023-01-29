Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $99.02 million and approximately $2,070.72 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

