Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

