Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.
Shares of KNX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
