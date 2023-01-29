Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Klabin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

About Klabin

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0105 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.