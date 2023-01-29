Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

