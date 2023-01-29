KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $387.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $379.39 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.42. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

