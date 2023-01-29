Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of KEQU remained flat at $16.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.48.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.