Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of KEQU remained flat at $16.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

