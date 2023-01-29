Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $10.17 on Friday. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Kernel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

