Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.02.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

