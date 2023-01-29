Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 501,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,135. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.