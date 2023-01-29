Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $112.50. 8,705,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

