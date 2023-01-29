Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 15,205 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock remained flat at $36.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

