Keebeck Alpha LP Has $497,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,275 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 17,002,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,394,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

