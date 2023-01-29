Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 2,167 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,711. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.