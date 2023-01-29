Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 64.2% in January

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,205. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.