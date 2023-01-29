Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $94.99 million and $1.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,271,921,105 coins and its circulating supply is 16,271,930,253 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,259,950,696 with 16,259,950,696.698486 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00579386 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,763,183.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

