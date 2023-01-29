Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.