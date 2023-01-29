K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet Sells 39,296 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$307,294.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,765.28.
Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$594,400.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
