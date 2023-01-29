K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet Sells 39,296 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$307,294.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,765.28.

Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$594,400.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNT shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.91.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.