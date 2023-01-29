JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

