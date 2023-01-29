Joystick (JOY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,434.27

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Joystick has a market cap of $24.74 million and $27,434.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11986583 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,633.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

