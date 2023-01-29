Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

